One of the bosses at ITV says he’s not so much worried about the number of complaints regarding Love Island – but rather, what viewers are upset about.

Director of television Kevin Lygo has told the Edinburgh TV Festival you can register your disapproval very easily – at the click of a button.

He insists improvements have been made across the board in terms of duty of care.

ITV says Monday nights Love Island final was the highest rated episode of the current series, and was up by almost 430-thousand viewers compared to the final episode of the previous series.

2-point-8 million people watched the final, aside from football, ITV says Love Island has been the most watched TV show among the 16 to 34 year old demographic.