ITV dating show Take Me Out has been axed after ten years on television.

A spokesperson from ITV confirmed that Paddy McGuinness’s program is being cancelled due to falling ratings but it will be remembered as a success.

Since the first episode aired in January 2010, more couples have gotten married from Take Me Out than from Blind Date.

Paddy McGuinness says he’s eternally grateful for Take Me Out.

Paddy took to social media to say goodbye: