By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Virgin Media

Is this season of Love Island slowly turning into the best one yet?

We will have to wait until tonight to find out – where there are Islanders at risk of being dumped and perhaps the complete end to Mille and Liam, which if you ironically put the two names together it spells Lillie (Ooops, too soon?)

Viewers are in for a treat tonight, as the couples will pooch up together and watch some unseen clips from the villa.

The Islanders are told it’s movie night, and it’s expected the period when the couples were separated for Casa Amor will feature.

Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One from 9pm.

You can catch up on all things Love and all things Island by listening to Beat’s Love Island podcast.