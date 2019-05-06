Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the arrival of a baby boy.
In a statement, the British Royal Family says he was delivered at around half 5 this morning weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces.
View this post on Instagram
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.
The Queen and her husband are among the member of the royal family who’ve been told, and are said to be delighted.
Speaking this afternoon, a proud Prince Harry says mother and baby are doing well:
Photo Credit: Irish Times