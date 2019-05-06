Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the arrival of a baby boy.

In a statement, the British Royal Family says he was delivered at around half 5 this morning weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces.

The Queen and her husband are among the member of the royal family who’ve been told, and are said to be delighted.

Speaking this afternoon, a proud Prince Harry says mother and baby are doing well:

Photo Credit: Irish Times