Gemma Collins may be about to head across the pond because she’s “sick” of guys in her hometown.

The GC may be off to the states because she’s rather disillusioned with men in Essex.

The TOWIE reality star also spilled the tea on her relationship with castmate Arg who she first met on the show in 2011.

The Dancing on Ice star admitted that she’s ‘sort of’ in love (whatever that means) with her Essex beau in an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show. Gemma confessed her true feelings about UK lads on the show, saying: ‘[They] should set up a training school for young love. I’m sick of blokes. I’m sick of them. I’ve just had enough to be honest.’

You do you, Gemma!

