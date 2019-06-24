John Cleese faces a backlash after he took a dig at the Irish language on Twitter.

The actor tweeted: “I love your use of words! But, seriously, if an Irish ‘bh’ is a ‘v’ sound, why don’t you write it with a ‘v’?”

He continued to say that Bernard Shaw pointed out in English, the word ‘Fish’ could be spelt G-H-O-T-I.

When questioned about the comment he stated that Irish names look like “deliberate attempts to mislead innocent people”.

“Maybe, just maybe, it’s a completely different language,” one user said in response while others reiterated that the Irish alphabet does not include the letter ‘v’.

Another simply asked him if he knew what the letter h achieves in the name John.

Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham replied to the actor questioning why the word ‘phonetic’ isn’t spelt phonetically in the English language.

While the popular Irish twitter account, The Irish For, responded by simply asking the teachers of Twitter not to engage with the comment.

You OK, Jawn?