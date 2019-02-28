Eva Campbell from Skerries will battle it out this weekend on The Voice UK.

The Dublin student will fight for her place in the competition as part of the second round of ‘battles’.

The 17-year-old left Olly Murs and the rest of the judges stunned with her performance of Teardrop by Massive Attack during the blind audition stages of the show earlier this month.

This Saturday, viewers will see Eva go head to head with fellow ‘Team Olly’ member Callum Butterworth as they sing ‘This Town’ by Niall Horan.

Speaking about her journey so far and working with Olly Murs, Eva said;

“Working with Olly has been absolutely amazing, he is a true gentleman and a fantastic coach. He has played a key part in mentoring and guiding us for the battles and has so much time for everyone and his team.

I’m really nervous to battle Callum because I have no idea how the battle is going to go and it’s really hard to know what Olly is looking for to bring me through to the knockout stages

The Battles are going to be intense but I’m so grateful I have this opportunity to perform again and I really hope Olly believes in me and lets me continue to make my dreams a reality”.

Watch Eva fly the flag for Ireland this Saturday, March 2 at 9 pm on The Voice UK on Virgin Media One.

Share it:













Don't Miss