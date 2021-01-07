By Digital Desk Staff

A CNN journalist from Co Kerry said he was “overwhelmed by all the love from Ireland” on Wednesday night after social media was filled with praise for his coverage of political unrest in the United States.

Donie O’Sullivan, who first worked as a journalist in Ireland before making the move across the Atlantic, reported live for CNN as the Capitol building in Washington was stormed by a mob of pro-Trump supporters.

The Irish Times reports Mr O’Sullivan calmly relayed news back to the studio as hosts including veteran Wolf Blitzer urged him to “stay safe” amid hostility towards journalists at the scene.

At one point, Mr O’Sullivan reported that he had heard one of those present saying “next time we’re coming back with rifles”.

His calm coverage earned him praise on Irish social media, with his name “Donie” trending on Twitter.

Screenwriter Declan Lawn tweeted: “All the other CNN correspondents can’t believe this stuff and are freaking out but Donie O’Sullivan is strolling around like he’s seen far worse coming out of a Carlow nightclub.”

John King, CNN’s chief national correspondent who has previously discussed his Irish roots, described Mr O’Sullivan as “awesome” as another Irish journalist suggested Mr O’Sullivan had now earned the favour of the nation over Mr King.

Mr O’Sullivan’s sister Sinéad tweeted she was “proud” of her brother, adding “Up Kerry”.

Well, everyone seems to know my big brother now. 😂 So proud of you Donie. 🇮🇪 Up Kerry! pic.twitter.com/VQArYk7tdY — Sinéad O’Sullivan 💛 (@SineadOS4) January 6, 2021

Several other tweets were widely shared, making reference to J1 visas and Fungi the Co Kerry dolphin.

When you go to the capital on your J1 visa and end up field reporting for Wolf Blitzer in a coup. #Donie pic.twitter.com/OJSjI0wc3v — Gavin Boyce (@gavinboyce) January 6, 2021

Have to say, @donie might well just be the new Fungi. — Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) January 6, 2021

Everybody watching CNN in Ireland when @donie pops up live. pic.twitter.com/sKxRLP7gkR — Conor Wilson (@ConorWilson) January 6, 2021

Mr O’Sullivan responded to the outpouring, saying he was “overwhelmed” by all the love from Ireland.

He has been working as a reporter with CNN for almost five years, and spent over two years working as a journalist for Storyful in New York and Dublin beforehand.

Mr O’Sullivan has an undergraduate degree in history, politics and international relations from University College Dublin and a masters degree in political science and government from Queen’s University Belfast.

Overwhelmed by all the love from Ireland tonight. ☘️ ❤️ https://t.co/rKCksNFxkk — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) January 7, 2021

On a dark day, we’re grateful for the light cast by journalists like @suzannelynch1, @BrianOD_News, @marionmckeone & @donie. Their work – & that of many other brilliant correspondents here in DC – does a great service to this nation, our own & the wider world. pic.twitter.com/oHSinvB3cW — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) January 6, 2021