By Joleen Murphy

An Irish actor has been cast in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe, a working class printer’s assistant.

Netflix has also added says Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, and Rupert Young to its period drama.

Dear Readers, it seems we have a few new faces in the Ton. Do try your best to welcome them generously. I know I certainly will… ✍️ https://t.co/JsqLx8RDta — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Rege-Jean Page, who starred as the Duke of Hastings, won’t be returning to the show.

He announced he won’t appear in the second season of Bridgerton.

The actor says playing the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series was a ‘pleasure and a privilege’.

He’s been tipped as the possible new James Bond.

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels