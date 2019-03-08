RTÉ have chosen Sarah McTernan to represent Ireland at the Eurovision.

The 24-year-old singer from Scariff, Co Clare, came third in The Voice of Ireland in 2015.

She will sing a song called ’22’ at the second Eurovision Semi Final in Tel Aviv on May 16.

The tune was written by Janieck, Marcia Sondeijker and Roulsen.

Ms McTernan told RTÉ that her family was “super excited” and that being selected to represent Ireland is “like an early birthday present”.

“My 25th birthday is next Monday and if you’d told me last year that I’d be chosen to represent my country at Eurovision, performing the song for the first time on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday, and then flying to Tel Aviv on my birthday to record a postcard, I would have told you – you were crazy!” she told the broadcaster.

She will perform the song for the first time on a special Eurovision-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Sunday.

