The inquest into the death of television presenter Caroline Flack is due to resume today.

The 40-year-old former Love Island and Xtra Factor presenter was found at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15th.

She had been due to stand trial for assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player and model Lewis Burton in December after police arriving at the bloodstained scene described it looking like “a horror movie”.

She immediately stepped back from presenting duties.

Flack’s family had increased concerns about her mental state as the trial loomed, while Mr Burton also pleaded with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the case.

Ms Flack’s inquest was opened and adjourned during a four-minute hearing in Poplar, east London, on February 19th.

She was declared dead at the scene and her body was identified by her twin sister, Jody Flack.

Her death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of Ms Flack’s social media posts from December in which she urged people to “be kind”.