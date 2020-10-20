Ant and Dec are back! I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will hit our screens very shortly. The TV show will be broadcast live every night from a Castle in North Wales, instead of Australia due to the worldwide pandemic.

And after nearly 20 years, I’m a Celebrity Extra Camp is not returning… but instead, has been replaced by something fairly similar.

Former radio presenter Vick Hope is the new presenter of I’m A Celebrity… The Daily Drop. It’s similar to Extra Camp but, will air on the ITV Hub and give fans the chance to “delve deeper into the action from camp”.

Hope is no stranger to the screen as she previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about the new show, Hope revealed: “I’ll have guests join me for each show so we can fully dissect all the action, share our opinions on what’s going on inside the camp and hopefully bring you some good gossip along the way”.

New episodes of The Daily Drop will be available on demand on the ITV Hub from 7am the morning after the main show airs. It will also be available on ITV2.

