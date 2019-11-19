Fans of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here are calling for the show to subtitle Nadine Cole as they can’t understand her accent.

The Derry-born singer entered the jungle on Sunday night and as she attempted her first feat of a sky-dive, viewers took to Twitter to say they couldn’t understand a word she was saying.

“I legit have no idea what Nadine Coyle has said yet… @ITV can we get subtitles for her please?” one use Tweeted.

Another reached out to other users to retweet to sign a petition.

Petition to get subtitles for whatever Nadine Coyle is saying on #ImACeleb – retweet to sign

Known for her strong accent, Coyle assured fellow camp-mate Ian Wright that she had no problem repeating she says, if needs be.

Prior to entering the jungle, the former Girls Aloud singer insisted she was determined to overcome her fears.

“I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things. I used to be brave. In the past, I’ve opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these,” she said.