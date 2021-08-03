Kevin Galvin

ITV bosses have confirmed that I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! will return to North Wales this year!

The popular reality show is usually filmed in the Australian jungle, but due to Coronavirus restrictions, was moved to Gwrych Castle last year.

Hopes were that the series could return down under in 2021, but with residents in Brisbane still under lockdown due to the Delta variant, the decision has been taken to return to the Welsh castle for the latest season.

TV boss Katie Rawcliffe said: “We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.”

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”