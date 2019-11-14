IGGY POP will headline the third chapter of All Together Now on 31 July – 2 August, for his first Irish performance in 12 years.

Iggy Pop is the godfather of punk. Every single punk band of the past and present has either knowingly or unknowingly borrowed a thing or two from him and his late -’60s/early-’70s band, The Stooges.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic stage performers of all time, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Iggy Pop has been described as ‘the archetypal cult hero, the primeval punk, the quintessential rock star who preceded rock ‘n’ roll’ (SPIN)

Seminal Stooges LPs like the eponymous The Stooges, Funhouse, Raw Power, and Iggy’s iconic solo albums including Lust For Life, The Idiot, New Values, Zombie Birdhouse, Blah Blah Blah, Brick by Brick, American Caesar, Skull Ring, Preliminaires, Apres and his recently released studio album Free are just some of the highlights of an epic career filled with critical acclaim and fanatic cult success.