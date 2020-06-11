Iggy Azalea has revealed the news that she has become a mother recently.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fancy’ artist wrote about her newest chapter in life.
“I have a son.
“I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBMVhngFe2p/
“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.”
Not giving any more details, fans of the rapper are speculating who the dad is.
Iggy Azalea confirms her and Playboi Carti have a son pic.twitter.com/pz85RbzSlN
— ∴ (@LeanRockstar) June 10, 2020
Azalea had been linked with fellow rapper Playboi Carti however a few months ago she took to social media to say she was single.
Last month, DJ Akademiks congratulated Iggy on the birth of their son, sparking speculation around the world.