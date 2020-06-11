Iggy Azalea has revealed the news that she has become a mother recently.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fancy’ artist wrote about her newest chapter in life.

“I have a son.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”


https://www.instagram.com/p/CBMVhngFe2p/

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.”

Not giving any more details, fans of the rapper are speculating who the dad is.

Azalea had been linked with fellow rapper Playboi Carti however a few months ago she took to social media to say she was single.

Last month, DJ Akademiks congratulated Iggy on the birth of their son, sparking speculation around the world.

Share it: