By Denise O’Donoghue

Saoirse Ronan has been announced as the ambassador for the Irish Film Institute (IFI).

The IFI is Ireland’s national cultural institution for film.

Saoirse’s role will involve a three-year commitment to act as an advocate for the IFI’s vital work in exhibition, preservation and education.

The IFI said Saoirse’s achievements worldwide have made her an outstanding ambassador for Ireland.

“I am delighted to have been asked to be the inaugural IFI Ambassador,” Saoirse said.

“Film in Ireland is always something I will support. Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers, and by producers from across the pond also.

“IFI has always cared about great cinema, and I am honoured to play a small part in their effort to share the brilliant work that is out there with as many people as possible.”

Earlier this month, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in ‘Little Women.’ In 2007, her Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Atonement made her one of the youngest actresses to receive an Oscar nomination in that category.

“Saoirse is a hugely gifted actress, and we are delighted to have a respected artist of her standing as our inaugural IFI Ambassador,” said IFI Director Ross Keane.

“Saoirse has achieved excellence in her craft, which is a value we strive for across our remit of film exhibition, preservation and education. Having previously collaborated with Saoirse on our fundraising campaign in 2011, we are thrilled to be working with her once again as she supports the Irish Film Institute into a new decade.

“This is a huge endorsement of the IFI, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to Saoirse for her unwavering support of our vision and mission to promote film culture.”