Idris Elba says he and wife Sabrina are in limbo as they can’t get home to the UK due to travel restrictions.

He revealed on social media that he and wife Sabrina are both now over the 2 week quarantine period after testing positive for coronavirus.

They both tested positive after experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Despite being stuck in Mexico, Idris says he’s grateful to be on the other side of the illness.

Hoping everyone is coping with this [email protected]@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i — Idris Elba (@idriselba) 25 March 2020