Idris Elba is giving back to well-wishers who sent him kind messages when he was battling coronavirus by making a collage of pictures to help people get through the pandemic.

Idris has put a call out for submissions from his fans for an inspirational collage to go along with Emanuel’s new song ‘Need You’.

He explained his plans for the project in a video posted on his Twitter page.

Please send me a pic or a video for the chance to take part in this inspirational collage I’m putting together to this song by Emanuel. It’s called ‘Need You’ (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/zy5WJX9G9e — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020

Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, both tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered from the virus.

Last month, the couple entered self-quarantine after contracting coronavirus, but the actor has said they are now both “asymptomatic”.