Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessica Biel after he was snapped holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

Timberlake, 38, was photographed with the actor, aged 30, while shooting their upcoming film, Palmer in New Orleans.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in October 2012 and share one son, Silas.

The Rock Your Body hitmaker took to Instagram last night to issue an apology for what he labelled “a lapse in judgement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:05pm PST

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour,” he said. “I should have known better.”

He continued: “I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”