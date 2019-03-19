It’s happening. HAPPENNING!

2019 seems to be the year of reunions. First Westlife announced their comeback after 7 years apart.

Then stateside Jonas Brothers came back with a proper bop of a tune, Sucker.

Now, a reboot of one of the best known Nickelodeon TV shows, Drake and Josh, seems to be happening.

Drake Bell broke the news to People magazine on the red carpet of the iHeart Radio awards saying that the duo are “working on something” and will be “way more creative, way cooler than just, you know, the college years or something like that.”

Josh Peck is part of the David Dobrik vlog squad on Youtube.

Peck’s own Youtube channel recently saw the Nickelodeon duo join forces in Peck’s video series “Losing your V card”.

Here’s to hoping the reboot of Drake and Josh will be just as memorable as the 2000s hit show.

