By Anna O’Donoghue

The new series of Love Island Australia is well underway and Irishman Eoghan Murphy has been causing quite the stir with fellow islanders and viewers.

The Laois native, who of course, is not to be confused with the Minister for Housing, moved to Australia in 2006, and is currently working in real estate on the Gold Coast.

He entered the villa in Monday night’s episode as the first ‘‘intruder’ of the season and in just two days he has already kissed two fellow contestants – Vanessa Sierra and Cartier Surjan – before coupling up with Jessie Wynte

But there’s one thing Australian viewers can’t understand – ‘How is Eoghan pronounced Owen?’

“My values are a lot more old school than what are floating around today. I was raised by a single mum,” he said before entering the villa.

I was in a relationship from when I was 14 up until last year

Adding: “A lot of girls do look at me and think I’m a player but I’m truthful, I’m honest, and I’m loyal.”

Murphy is not the only Eoghan in the series as 2FM DJ, Eoghan McDermott acts as the show’s narrator.