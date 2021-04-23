Is this going to be Legen-wait for it- dary?

Hilary Duff has been announced as the new lead in spin-off series ‘How I Met Your Father’.

The former Disney star will play the role of Sophie, the female answer to Ted Mosby, and will also serve as narrator and producer for the upcoming show.

The Lizzie McGuire actress made the announcement on her Instagram saying that she’s delighted to be part of the new show, created by Hulu.

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honoured and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

According to Hulu, the show, “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will produce the series alongside the original’s creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine series from 2005 to 2014 starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and Cristin Milioti as a group of friends in New York City.

The show catapulted the careers of the actors with Jason Segel going on to create numerous rom-com films and Colbie Smulders becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.