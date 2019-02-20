We finally know when Derry Girls is back on TV.

The second season of Derry Girls returns to Channel 4 at 9.15pm on Tuesday, March 5.

The Northern Irish-based sitcom follows the lives of five teens during the Troubles in the 1990s.

Over three million people watched the pilot episode of the series which had its second series commissioned after the first episode was broadcast.

Recently, the show’s main characters – Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James – were painted in a mural in Derry city centre to celebrate the show’s return.

The mural was developed by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency 4Creative, which is working with Derry not-for-profit social enterprise group UV Arts, which uses street art as a tool for social change.

It can be found on the gable end of the Badgers Bar building in Derry city.

Fans are excited for the show’s return next month.

Some have even noticed it coincides with another wonderful event: Pancake Tuesday.

