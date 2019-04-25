Here's this week's Late Late Show line-up

Paul McGinley tops the Late Late Show bill this week.

The former Ryder Cup captain will discuss how preparations are coming along for the Irish Open at Lahinch in July, which he’s hosting.

He will also tell Ryan Tubridy why he wants this tournament to be the biggest one yet.

Baz Ashmawy will also make an appearance, ahead of his new show, Wingman, hitting TV screens.

In it, he helps participants to embark on a journey of discovery to achieve something they wouldn’t have thought was possible.

He will tell the unlikely story of dairy farmer Jimmy Byrne from Louth, who wan’t taken seriously when he said he wants to put on a play.

It’s been 25 years since Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids won the Eurovision Song Contest at the Point Theatre, and to celebrate, there’ll be a special performance of the song by Paul Harrington, Niamh Farrell from Ham Sandwich, Ruth-Anne Cunningham, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, and the Line-Up Choir.

Ryan will also be joined by Harrington, Linda Martin, Rory Cowan, and Mary Coughlan to discuss this year’s contest, while Sarah McTernan will perform Ireland’s 2019 entry, 22.

The Benhaffaf twins, Hassan and Hussein, made international headlines this week after Hollywood actor Tom Hanks sent them a personalised Toy Story video.

They’ll tell Ryan how they felt when they saw the message, while Míceál O’Hurley, who reached out to Hanks to organise the surprise, will also pop by.

Colette Ryan was just two years old when she disappeared while on holiday with her family 44 years ago, and wandered a staggering two miles away from the then Mosney holiday camp in Co Meath. Almost five decades since the ordeal, Colette will share the story of how she was found.

In the month of World Autism Day, Nicholas Ryan Purcell, a budding filmmaker with Asperger syndrome, will be featured, as well as three mothers and their three children who will discuss the realities of living with autism.