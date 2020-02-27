Former Republic of Ireland striker and Sunderland Chair Niall Quinn will be among the guests on the Late Late Show tomorrow.

He will tell Ryan about his new role trying to revamp the FAI, what is in store for the Irish team, and what he really thinks about Roy Keane.

Rosanna Davison will discuss her surrogacy journey and the difficulties she and her husband experienced along the way in her first interview since becoming a mother to baby Sophia.

Also stars of an upcoming documentary on the Homeless Street Football and the Homeless World Cup will be in studio, and the band Cry Monster Cry will perform.

Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore also joins Ryan to chat about working with some of the biggest golf stars in the world.

Conor (aka Conor Sketches) will also be delivering some home truths straight from the mouths of some of Ireland’s best-known people.

Andrew Fitzsimons, the Dubliner who climbed the ranks on the hair and beauty scene in Hollywood to become hairdresser to a plethora of stars including Adele and The Kardashian’s, joins Ryan to discuss his star-studded line of work.