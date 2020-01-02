January can be a dreary month as the holiday cheer finishes up and we all return back to the daily grind of reality.

But good news- Netflix have a range of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service- including Wonder Woman and Sense and Sensibility.

Four new titles are already out- Messiah, Spinning Out, Lost in Translation and Sense And Sensibility.

Wonder Woman will be released on January 7, followed by Titans: Season 2 and AJ And The Queen on January 10.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 will be released January 15, followed one day later by Minions.

The highly anticipated second season of Sex Education will be available to stream from Janaury 17, while It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be available from Janaury 19.

Other highlights include Dunkirk on January 29 and season four of The Good Place.

What will you be watching? Let us know!