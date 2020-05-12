By Ciarán Sunderland

Hector Ó hEochagáin is back on TG4 with a new show from his garden shed.

Lockdown means no more far-flung adventures for the Gaeilgeoir and there are only so many times someone can mow the lawn, binge Netflix, paint the house and cook dinners.

So the intrepid traveller decided to bring some laughs and good times to the people of Ireland in an unusual studio.

Hector Anseo is a 6-part series of one-hour programmes with a number of special guests from all around the world.

Hector wants to transcend the lockdown and talk to the nation, championing their survival skills and building their hope.

TG4 say they want the show to be a shining light to Ireland.

The first episode’s guests include Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, Gavin James – Award Winning Singer Songwriter, Dan Shanahan – Ex Waterford hurler All-Star and Conor Moore – Golf Impersonator.

Live from South Africa, Gráinne Seoige will tell Hector about life in lockdown and the strict rules they live by such as only going for a walk between 6 – 9am and having to wear a mask once you leave your home.

Meanwhile, Trevor Brennan – former Ireland, Leinster + Toulouse rugby player and now a publican, will chat to Hector live from Toulouse about life in Covid-19 lockdown France and what the future has in store for his business.

With guests from the world of music, sport, culture and celebrity, the show aims to embrace all that makes Ireland great and encourage the public each week as Ireland continues to face the coronavirus.