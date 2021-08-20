The Kardashian rumour mill is churning again.

Fans of reality star Kim Kardashian are speculating that the mum of four has had her bum filler removed following a recent Instagram photo.

As shown above Kim posted a picture of herself wearing gym leggings and a sports bra while cuddling her youngest son Psalm and fans were quick to comment on the difference in the star’s derriere.

“I swear her bum looks so different,” one fan wrote. Another follower commented: “What happened to her booty?”

Kim has shared many photos in swimwear on holidays in recent months, and this most recent photo has only added to rumours that the star is augmenting her look following her divorce from Kanye West.