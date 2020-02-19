Harry Styles reportedly had a scary encounter on Valentine’s Day.

On a night out in Hampstead in London, the Lights Up singer was allegedly held at knifepoint in exchange for money.

According to the Mirror, Harry was approached by a man who threatened him with an object and demanded cash from the former One Direction member.

The Adore You star has not yet spoken about the news that he was a victim of a robbery however the Metropolitan Police has confirmed an incident took place.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

“The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

A source told The Mirror that Harry acted quickly and handed over the cash, leaving him unharmed.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.

“Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The theft isn’t the first time Harry has been the centre of a scary incident.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero was found guilty back in October 2019 of stalking Harry after posting cash and notes through his letterbox.

He was banned from attending any of Styles’ gigs, was banned from Harry’s postcode and had to stay at least 250 metres from the star.