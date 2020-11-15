127 years later and US Vogue has unveiled Harry Styles to be the first (solo) male cover star.

Shot by Tyler Mitchell, Styles wore a variety of clothes in the issue and also posed with older sister Gemma.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he said.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.

Dressing up, making music, living in the moment: This is what matters to @harry_styles. Boundaries and labels? Not so much. Read the full December cover story: https://t.co/XpEzTsnQY9 pic.twitter.com/sbVeXgtZee — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

“It’s like anything – anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

Vogue December 2020 @Harry_Styles The first man to appear solo on the cover of @voguemagazine. So proud of who you are. Thanks for asking me 💕 pic.twitter.com/ccJ0ALDDin — Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) November 13, 2020