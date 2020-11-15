127 years later and US Vogue has unveiled Harry Styles to be the first (solo) male cover star.

Shot by Tyler Mitchell, Styles wore a variety of clothes in the issue and also posed with older sister Gemma.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he said.


“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.

 

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

“It’s like anything – anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

