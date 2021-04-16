Harry styles and Ariel have been trending since photos emerged of the ex One Direction star dressed as… the Little Mermaid of course.

The Adore You singer, known for his ostentatious fashion style, posed in a red wig and green tail, adding his own take on the Disney character with a cigarette and champagne glass in accompaniment.

It is alleged the photos were actually taken in 2019, when the singer and had turned down the role as Eric in the upcoming remake of the Disney movie.

Now some fans are joking he did not accept the role because he is in fact, playing Ariel in the movie.

Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie “The little Mermaid” pic.twitter.com/s8bCQ5Kivg — Alex ༄ ⋆.•. (@fairytailhrry) April 16, 2021

It is believed Harry did not accept the role as Prince Eric in the movie due to a scheduling conflict.

“Harry Styles” and “Ariel” are now trending on social media platforms as more images of the star dressed as the Disney Princess are being reshared

We’re not same bro

Ur Ariel My Ariel pic.twitter.com/84WIIlxPhF — || Zeno¹ᴰ ☕ || (@Zeno_1D) April 16, 2021

before and after ariel gets legs pic.twitter.com/L5Sc6bV7cB — allie (@allie_else) April 16, 2021