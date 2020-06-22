From the frilly blouses & pearl necklaces to the all in one jumpsuits, Harry Styles is somewhat of a modern day style God!

However one of his fashion choices has sparked a worldwide TikTok challenge that has seen fans knitting their own versions of a colourful cardigan the star wore back in February.

The original from designer JW Anderson currently runs at €870 (on Sale!!!)

Scroll down for a look at this bad boy, our Darren on Beat Drive is mad for one – anyone up to the challenge?!?