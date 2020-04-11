Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has announced he and his partner are expecting their first child.

Grint shared the news on Friday evening.

Best known for playing Won Weasley in Harry Potter, the 31-year-old has been with fellow actor Georgia Groome for nine years.

Georgia is best known for her roles in London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

