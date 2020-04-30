Hollywood star Harrison Ford’s being investigated after the plane he was flying nearly came into contact with another.

He was crossing a runway as another aircraft was attempting to land at a small airport in California last week. The US Federal Aviation Administration’s looking into the incident.

77-year-old Ford, who played maverick pilot Han Solo in Star Wars, landed at Hawthorne Airport in Southern California last Friday and was asked to “hold short” on the runway due to other traffic.

However, the actor misheard the instructions and proceeded to cross the taxiway, as the tower operator angrily chastised him.

In audio footage obtained by entertainment news site TMZ, the official snapped, “I didn’t tell you to get across that runway now. I told you to hold short. You need to listen up.”

Apologising for his mistake, Ford replied, “Excuse me sir, I thought (you said) exactly the opposite. I’m terribly sorry.”

TMZ reports that the only other traffic was another pilot practising touch-and-go landings on the other end of the runway, so there was no real danger of a collision.