Halle Berry says she’s sorry for expressing interest in playing a transgender man in an upcoming film.

The actress mentioned the role during an Instagram Live, but was she was criticised and accused of ‘misgendering’.

She’s since apologised and says she shouldn’t have been considered for the part.

Berry apologized after discussing the role over the weekend in an Instagram Live video.

She vowed “to be an ally” and to use her “voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”