Gwyeth Paltrow is showing the world that age is nothing but a number.

The mother of two posed in the nip for Instagram to celebrate turning 48 years old.

There was a lot of praise for Gywneth but one person who might be a little embarrassed about it was Apple Martin.

16 year old Apple replied to the photo in the comments quipping “MOM”. Apple then added: “You are killing it tho.”

Gwyneth credits her healthy lifestyle and clean living for her spectacular physique.

She captioned the nude “In nothing but my birthday suit today… ”

If you have the time and money then you can check out her lifestyle brand GOOP for some tips on how she does it.