Gwyeth Paltrow is showing the world that age is nothing but a number.
The mother of two posed in the nip for Instagram to celebrate turning 48 years old.
There was a lot of praise for Gywneth but one person who might be a little embarrassed about it was Apple Martin.
16 year old Apple replied to the photo in the comments quipping “MOM”. Apple then added: “You are killing it tho.”
Gwyneth credits her healthy lifestyle and clean living for her spectacular physique.
She captioned the nude “In nothing but my birthday suit today… ”
If you have the time and money then you can check out her lifestyle brand GOOP for some tips on how she does it.