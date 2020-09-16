The Graham Norton Show is set to return for a new series with guests appearing both in the studio and remotely.

Norton will be joined by stars including singer Dolly Parton, actors Rupert Everett and Riz Ahmed, and comedians Lolly Adefope and Sara Pascoe.

A stripped-back version of his programme aired earlier this year, with celebrity guests appearing via video stream amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first episode of the new series will air on BBC One on October 2nd at 10.45pm.

Yesterday, the BBC released their list of staff 2019/2020 salaries, with Norton named at number three.

He was proceeded by Zoe Ball, with Gary Lineker taking the top spot.

Norton reportedly earned between £725,000 and £729,999 for the year, up from between £610,000 and £614,999 in 2018/2019, for his work on his chat television and radio shows and special programmes such as the Baftas and TV awards.