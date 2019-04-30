Game of Thrones star, Alfie Allen has angered fans as he accidentally revealed the fate of one of the show’s most beloved characters just hours before the newest episode was shown on Sky Atlantic.

**WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS**

The actor shared a photo on his Instagram of his character’s armour along with a broken heart emoji.

This, of course, was in references to the fact Theon Greyjoy was killed off in the episode during the battle of Winterfell.

Some were quick to pay tribute to the character and honour his exit while others were not so thrilled to see a crucial spoiler mere hours after the show aired in the US.

One wrote: “This hurts my heart. You ruined it for me”

While another wailed:

NOOOOOOOOOOO

“Ffs. I’m in the UK and don’t see this till tonight!!! Cheers” added another.

Allen is not the only show star to be slammed by angry fans after sharing a spoiler.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, was also met with backlash after she gave away Theon’s fate, before the showing of the episode on our side of the water.

This trick is to avoid Twitter and Instagram until you’ve watched the episode or you could try any of these.