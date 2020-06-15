Gossip Girl fans have been airing their grievances over star Ed Westwick’s twitter posts these last couple of days

Yesterday, the star who played Chuck Bass on the hit show for five seasons teased fans with this cryptic tweet


 

A countdown ensued but once it hit zero nothing happened, no announcement!

 

Some fans on Twitter have theorised that it may be all a big scam to sell XOXO branded Covid-19 face masks!

 

However Westwick himself has since clarified that the announcement will be at 1pm PST which is 9pm Irish time…..we wait with bated breath!

 

 

 

