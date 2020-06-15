Gossip Girl fans have been airing their grievances over star Ed Westwick’s twitter posts these last couple of days

Yesterday, the star who played Chuck Bass on the hit show for five seasons teased fans with this cryptic tweet

Got a little something for you…Tomorrow 1pm..

Hint….xoxo pic.twitter.com/N41YrmHUTI — Ed Westwick (@EdWestwick) June 14, 2020

A countdown ensued but once it hit zero nothing happened, no announcement!

Some fans on Twitter have theorised that it may be all a big scam to sell XOXO branded Covid-19 face masks!

This Ed Westwick "announcement" is proof that all men do is DISAPPOINT I have had it. officially pic.twitter.com/CuUlsfUBeQ — sophie thompson (@sophxthompson) June 15, 2020

However Westwick himself has since clarified that the announcement will be at 1pm PST which is 9pm Irish time…..we wait with bated breath!

Will be making the announcement at 1Pm PST! — Ed Westwick (@EdWestwick) June 15, 2020