Here’s some exciting news for Take That fans.

Robbie Williams has revealed he’s writing songs with Gary Barlow for Take That after they recently reunited for a lockdown concert.

Robbie says he’s been writing songs with Gary for the last few weeks. He said the songs he’s writing are more mature than what he usually does and he hopes the results are unexpected.

On performing with Take That again he said he and his brothers will ride again one day.

Share it:













Tags: #Entertainment #news #Beat