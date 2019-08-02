Gogglebox Ireland is back this Autumn and if you’re anything like us, and have the kettle boiled already, you’ll be delighted to know that they’re looking for new faces.

The hit TV show has announced that it’s on the lookout for new cast members to join Ireland’s most opinionated TV fans.

Producers have said that they’re looking for families and long-term couples…..and of course, they’d never say ‘No’ to a Nun or a Priest.

It’s a family affair this season as father and son duos and brothers and sisters who love to watch TV together top the wishlist for the brand new series. If you’re a TV fanatic and full of opinions about the shows you love (and the ones you hate!), then you’re already on the right track to becoming Gogglebox Ireland’s next household name.

David Noble, Series Producer of Gogglebox Ireland said;

This show has proved that there’s nowhere quite like an Irish living room when the telly is on and we’re back on the hunt for families with plenty to say about what they watch. We’d love to hear from more fathers and sons or even brothers and sisters to invite us around to their house and tell us what they think of what’s on the box. And if the lesser-spotted, telly-loving Priest or Nun comes out of the woodwork, we’ll happily talk to them too!

If you think you’ve got what it takes, email [email protected] and tell us who’s in your gang, where you’re based and what you like to watch together along with a photo if possible.