Naya Rivera is missing on a Southern California lake after her toddler son was found alive, but alone on a boat.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies found the 4-year-old boy on the boat, presumably rented by Naya, shortly before 5 PM on Lake Piru yesterday, but Naya was not there.

Divers immediately started searching the lake, but so far there’s no sign of the “Glee” star.

The search was suspended due to nightfall and resumed shortly after sunrise.

Naya and the boy’s father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody of Josey.

Celebrities and fans have been tweeting their support for Naya and her family, with the hopes that she is found.

Praying for Naya Rivera & her safety 🤍 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 9, 2020

This story about Naya Rivera is going to haunt me. And that poor child 💔 — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 9, 2020

Officers said Rivera had gone swimming with her son, who got back into the vessel, but she did not.