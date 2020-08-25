Former Glee star Lea Michele has given birth to a baby boy.

This is her first child with husband Zandy Reich, who she married in March of last year.

The couple had kept their pregnancy very private initially, and Lea only announced she was pregnant on her Instagram in May this year. Neither Lea nor Zandy have revealed a name for the baby boy yet.

The former Glee star has already made headlines in recent months, as accusations of workplace bullying were directed towards her from former Glee co-star Samantha Weir.

Her pregnancy also coincided with an unfortunate loss for Glee cast members with the tragic death of Naya Rivera.

The couple have not yet shared any pictures of the newborn but a number of news outlets report everyone to be “happy and healthy”