As we try to adapt to things going back to the new normal we welcome some much needed positive news.

Jessie Ware looks to have confirmed herself as the first act performing at next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Event organiser Emily Eavis extended an invite to Jessie on her podcast Table Manners when discussing the 2021 festival.

Glastonbury was originally scheduled to be celebrating its 50th anniversary now but had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week we shared the schedule for our dedicated #Glastonbury2020 channel.. Now we can share with you every full set you will be able to watch on @BBCiPlayer, minus a few surprise classic sets we’ll share over the weekend 😉 Get ready… there are a lot… pic.twitter.com/igh8j6gOuZ — BBC Glastonbury (@bbcglasto) June 24, 2020