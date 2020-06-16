The cast of iconic 80s movie Ghostbusters have appeared together in an online reunion.

Bill Murray recalled his first impressions after getting his hands on the Ghostbusters script as the cast of the beloved 1980s film reunited for charity.

Murray was joined by his co-stars includin, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts joined director Ivan Reitman in the latest edition of actor Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series in aid of the coronavirus relief effort.

Among the many behind-the-scenes stories, Bill Murray recalls accepting the part straight away after reading the script for the first time.

“I remember Dan sent me a partial piece, I think it only went about 27 pages. And I thought, this is the craziest, this is the best thing I’ve seen … I called him back and said, I’m in!”

Ghostbusters was followed by a 1989 sequel (as well as n animated series), and a third instalment is expected next year after the release date was puched back due to coronavirus.