George Clooney gave a bunch of his friends a million dollars each, after driving with the money in the back of a van.

It sounds like a scene from one of the Oceans movies, but the actor has confirmed it really happened. Apparently it was after the movie Gravity came out and made a tonne of money, which was also around the time George met Amal in 2013.

Clooney told GQ magazine he had fourteen friends “who…all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke.

“They loaned me money…they helped me when I needed help over the years…without them I don’t have any of this. I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f*** am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”

Now, most people can’t just can’t get their hands on 14 million dollars in cash so the actor had to go to an undisclosed (for obvious reasons) location in L.A. where “giant pallets of cash” are lying around for one reason or another! He loaded up a van with the word “Florist” on it and headed off, telling only his assistant and a couple of security guys.

Clooney invited his friends over to his house and told them all he wanted to repay them. “I said…’How about a million bucks?”

Can we be friends with George Clooney, please?!

