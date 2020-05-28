Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei has revealed her natural hair has finally grown back.

It comes three years after she spoke out about the fact that she was suffering from Traction Alopecia.

The 30 year old star took to her Instagram stories to tell fans that she had been able to give her hair the chance to recover over the last few months. It follows years of hair extension use which left her with bald patches.

Sophie spoke out about her battle with Alopecia in 2017 in a candid interview which saw her showcase her large bald patches, after saying she had ‘tormented her hair’ from years of wearing hair extensions.