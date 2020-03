Gemma Collins believes she’s a prophet who was put on Earth to help end the pain and suffering of others.

The Towie star, says that the suffering she’s gone through herself will help her soothe others.

Comparing herself to Jesus Christ, she said on her BBC podcast: “I honestly think I was put on the Earth to be some sort of prophet.

Gemma also thinks she has some spiritual connection with nature and that she believes she could be a witch.