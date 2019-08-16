Singer-songwriter Gavin James is to perform at this year’s Electric Picnic.

Gavin, who performed on the main stage at the festival last year, will be headlining the Sound Garden Stage on Friday evening, August 30.

“I can’t wait to kick off the Sound Garden Stage at Electric Picnic, it is going to be all of the craic,” James told national radio.

The Sound Garden Stage will be located straight across from the main stage.

James has had seven sold-out performances in Ireland and is in the middle of his 2019 World tour with upcoming gigs in Portugal, The Philippines’ and France.